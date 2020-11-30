Menu
Michael Gardner
1956 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1956
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Little League
Michael Gardner's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel in Gray, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel website.

Published by Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Elam Baptist Church
203 Elam Church Road, Gray, Georgia 31032
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
