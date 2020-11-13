Michael Gilmore's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marrs-Jones Funeral Home in Smithville, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marrs-Jones Funeral Home website.
Published by Marrs-Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.