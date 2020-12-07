Menu
Michael Gray
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1947
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
American Kidney Foundation
United States Marine Corps
V.F.W.
Michael Gray's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shirley & Stout in Kokomo, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes
1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo, Indiana 46902
Funeral services provided by:
Shirley & Stout
