Michael Hague
1960 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1960
DIED
November 28, 2020
Michael Hague's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bacher Funeral Home in Norton, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road, Norton, OH 44203
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Kenmore
2330 East Ave., Akron, Ohio
Jessica Weisensell
December 4, 2020
For 20 years I had the privilege of working with Mike at HydroThrift. His approach to work and life was admirable. To Linda and family, please know our thoughts and prayers are with you. Gary & Carolyn Young
Gary Young
Coworker
December 4, 2020
Edward Roeber
December 3, 2020
Bob & I are sending our deepest sympathy and love to you, Linda, and your family. We pray for God's peace and comfort during this very difficult time! Hugs!
Cathy Venables
December 3, 2020
Mike was a young man when he came to work for HydroThrift 39 years ago, he was loved by all who knew him at HTC and it's difficult to think about not seeing him every day. Our prayers are with the Hague family at this most difficult time.
Paul Heston
Coworker
December 2, 2020
PAUL HESTON
December 2, 2020