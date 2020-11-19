Menu
Michael Hanlin
1948 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1948
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Michael Hanlin's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc in Barberton, OH .

Published by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, Inc.
566 W Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203
Funeral services provided by:
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
