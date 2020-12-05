Michael Heard's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio website.
Published by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio on Dec. 5, 2020.
