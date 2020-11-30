Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Heckler
1949 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1949
DIED
November 25, 2020
Michael Heckler's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home in Sidney, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Adams Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Graduated with Mike in 1967. Always considered him a friend even though we didn’t see each other that much through the years. My prayers are for him and his family at this time.
Franklin Nuss
Classmate
November 29, 2020