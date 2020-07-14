Our beloved son, father, and brother, Michael James Hurst was called home too early on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born November 7, 1982 in Laramie, Wyoming. He is the son of Bryan and Karen Bischoff Hurst.



He graduated from North Ridge High School in 2001 and served as a student body officer. He loved sports and played football, baseball, soccer, snowboarding, water skiing, softball and he loved to fish. He married Heather Visser and their union was blessed with two daughters; they were later divorced. He married Katie Hall and their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple, their union was blessed with two children.



Michael was a joy to be around. He was well liked, out-going and friendly. He was always a hard worker. He worked as a Firefighter, EMT and Electrician. He could fix and repair anything.



Michael is survived by his parents, Bryan and Karen Hurst; birth mother, Jerri Blakeslee; daughters, Kami and Makell Christensen, Josie Hurst; son, Trey Hurst; sister, Kimberly (Bill) Bost; and brother, Jared (Briana) Hurst.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends may gather prior to services from 11-12:30 pm. Interment will be at Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th St, Ogden, Utah. Services will be live broadcast.



A special thanks to Michael's friends and family for their love and support.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations at Mountain America Credit Union for future needs of his children; account is set up in Bryan Hurst name.







Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.









Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.