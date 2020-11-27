Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Joy
1962 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1962
DIED
November 24, 2020
Michael Joy's passing at the age of 58 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixie Funeral Homes in Bolivar, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixie Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dixie Funeral Homes on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jerome Boyd Chapel at Dixie Funeral Home
750 Bills Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008
Nov
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Hope MB Church
New Hope Road, Hickory Valley, Tennessee 38008
Funeral services provided by:
Dixie Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.