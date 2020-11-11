Menu
Michael Kennedy
1991 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1991
DIED
November 8, 2020
Michael Kennedy's passing at the age of 29 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring in Sebring, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dean Funeral Home - Sebring website.

Published by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Dean Funeral Home - Sebring
