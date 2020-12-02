Menu
Michael Killian
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1946
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Michael Killian's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
