Michael Kirby
1954 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1954
DIED
November 29, 2020
Michael Kirby's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. in Union, SC .

Published by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel
310 W. South St, Union, South Carolina 29379
Funeral services provided by:
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
