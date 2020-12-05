Menu
Michael Kopetski
1948 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1948
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
United States Coast Guard
Michael Kopetski's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Earl-Grossman Funeral Home in Argos, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home website.

Published by Earl-Grossman Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Maple Grove Cemetery
Juniper Road, Argos, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
