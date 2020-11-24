Michael Lawson's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bruce Funeral Home in Fort Dodge, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bruce Funeral Home website.
Published by Bruce Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
