Michael LeBlanc's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland in Cleveland, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland website.
Published by CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland on Nov. 30, 2020.
