Michael LeBlanc
1950 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1950
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Michael LeBlanc's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland in Cleveland, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland website.

Published by CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
216 Bishop Rd, Cleveland, Mississippi 38732
Funeral services provided by:
CLEVELAND FUNERAL HOME - Cleveland
