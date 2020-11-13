Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Loe
1945 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1945
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Michael Loe's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Doughty Calhoun O'Meara in Bakersfield, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Doughty Calhoun O'Meara website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Doughty Calhoun O'Meara on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Home
1100 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, California 93301
Nov
19
Graveside service
1:15p.m.
Bakersfield National Cemetery
30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, California 93203
Funeral services provided by:
Doughty Calhoun O'Meara
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.