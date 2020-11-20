Michael Mascara's passing at the age of 53 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. in Arnold, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. website.
Published by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 20, 2020.
