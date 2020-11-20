Menu
Michael McCloskey
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1956
DIED
November 15, 2020
Michael McCloskey's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Toledo, OH .

Published by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43613
Nov
23
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43613
Funeral services provided by:
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
