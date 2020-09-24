Menu
Michael Alan Morriss
1982 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1982
DIED
September 21, 2020
Gone Fishing:

Michael Alan Morriss left this world peacefully on September 21, 2020. Mike was born on October 30, 1982 in Ogden, Utah to Alan G. Morriss and Fran Macavinta Morriss. He has one little sister, Ginny that he loves with his whole heart. He is godfather to Julianna, Mya, Patrick and Sheyn. A job and a privilege he never took lightly.



He was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. Mike was kind and accepting of everyone. He loved his family, friends and fun. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and all things outside.



He is preceded in death by his grandpa, two grandmas, two uncles and one very special aunt.



He is survived by his parents, sister Ginny (Larry), niece Sheyn of Stafford, VA, grandpa, Duane Morriss, godparents, Richard Lenzie, Deborah Lenzie Jacobsen, many aunts, uncles and cousins that adore him.



A Rosary/Vigil will be said Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with a viewing to follow at Myers Roy Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th St. with Father Michael Sciumbato officiating.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Rosary
5:30p.m.
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067
Sep
24
Viewing
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
514 24th St., Ogden, Utah
