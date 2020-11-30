Menu
Michael Murphy
1968 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1968
DIED
November 17, 2020
Michael Murphy's passing at the age of 52 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home in Staten Island, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home website.

Published by Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA RC CHURCH
5371 AMBOY ROAD, STATEN ISLAND, New York 10312
Funeral services provided by:
Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home
