Michael Onofrio
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1954
DIED
November 21, 2020
Michael Onofrio's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Washington Memorial Funeral Home in North Haven, CT .

Published by Washington Memorial Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:15a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473
Nov
27
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Christ the Bread of Life Parish (Ascension Church)
1050 Dunbar Hill Rd., Hamden, Connecticut
GUEST BOOK
To Mike’s family
We were so shocked and saddened to open the paper and see his picture. We were in New Jersey on Thanksgiving and got home on Saturday. I will miss Michael coming by for his best girls sandwiches and his favorite, Ice Box Cake or Rice Pudding. I could see a decline in his walking and his overall ability to move about. I felt so bad the last time I saw him. I’m not sure what happened but I’m hoping Anthony stops in the Restaruant to fill me in. It’s a rough time of the year for dealing with a loss. I hope you can all get through them ok. Again our deepest condolences to you all.
Danny Scarpellino
Friend
November 29, 2020
I'm very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael . We became friends during our Monday night football club many years ago. I always liked talking to Mike he was a great guy. We always had good conversations. Rest in Peace my friend. Ralph Lambert
RALPH Lambert
Friend
November 29, 2020
So sorry to hear about Michael. He was a wonderful man in all ways. I will always have good memories in all the years I knew him. God Bless you and your family.
Phyllis Spector
Friend
November 25, 2020
a loved one
November 25, 2020
I was saddened to hear of my cousin Michael’s passing. I worked at the camera store with him back in 1997. He was always talkative, friendly, loved people and to laugh. I’m sending my condolences to his wife, children and brother. May he be with Anthony and Gloria in heaven.
Cindy Silvia
Family
November 24, 2020
Val , Rob and family May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mark Fournier.
Mark Fournier
November 24, 2020