Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Page
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1952
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Columbus High School
Michael Page's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shirley & Stout in Kokomo, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shirley & Stout website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shirley & Stout on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes
1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo, Indiana 46902
Funeral services provided by:
Shirley & Stout
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.