Michael Juan Palau passed away peacefully at home with his family on September 27, 2020 in Ogden, Utah at the age of 73. He was born on May 17, 1947 to Moses Palau and Rachel Landy in Salt Lake City, Utah. He and Shellie Burke were married on August 6, 1983 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ogden, Utah. They were the love of each other's lives.



He was a member of the Catholic faith, graduated from Ben Lomond High School, and served in the United States Army as a Field Wireman, winning several awards in sharp shooting. Mike worked at Petersen Motors for many years before moving to Westland Ford and finally his own detail shop. Not another person in Ogden could detail and polish up a car the way he could. His knowledge of cars was great, and he was the go-to person whenever you had car trouble.



Anyone who knew Mike, knew that he never met at stranger. He had the amazing gift of gab. He wasn't one you would want to meet in a dark alley, however, he had one of the kindest, gentlest souls on this earth. He was always willing to help a friend no matter what the circumstance. You'd often see him driving around town, dogs in tow, beeping his horn and waving as he saw a friend on the street.



Mike was involved with the Utah Doberman Rescue Club, enjoyed playing cards, reading, keeping his cars clean, and loved to play softball. You could always hear him whistling a tune while listening to his music no matter what he was doing. Mike's greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Most of all, he loved family get-togethers and you could bet that they would be parties to talk about for days.



He is survived by his wife Shellie, sons M. Shawn Palau (Yvette), Cole P. Palau (Christina), grandchildren Keolalani Palau, Keanu Palau, siblings Jean Roskelley (Ron), Dean Nacario, Amanda Naycalo, Rupert Nacario, Lina (Ezra) Hookano, many nieces and nephews and his three fur puppies, Tank, Izzy, and Daisy. He is preceded in death by his mother Rachel Nacario, brother Lani Palau and Kai-boy, his best fur friend.



Special thanks to his grandson Keanu for tending to him in his last few days and helping him feel secure. His two daughters-in-law, Yvette and Christina, for their unquestioning help and support. Thank you to Intermountain Hospice for their exceptional service.



Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. As a proud Native Hawaiian, one of his last requests was to please have everyone wear Hawaiian attire to the services to honor him. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park at a later date. Due to COVID-19, the family hopes to have a reception in his honor at the time of his interment.



In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Utah Doberman Rescue in Mike's honor. 1584 Red Tree Court, Draper, UT 84020



