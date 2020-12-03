Menu
Michael Pena
1989 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1989
DIED
November 27, 2020
Michael Pena's passing at the age of 31 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Broadway Funeral Directors in Lubbock, TX .

Published by Broadway Funeral Directors on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Broadway Funeral Directors
1901 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas 79401
Funeral services provided by:
Broadway Funeral Directors
