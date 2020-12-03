Michael Pena's passing at the age of 31 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Broadway Funeral Directors in Lubbock, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Broadway Funeral Directors website.
Published by Broadway Funeral Directors on Dec. 3, 2020.
