Michael Persell
1957 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1957
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
united states marine corps
Michael Persell's passing at the age of 63 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holbrook Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holbrook Mortuary website.

Published by Holbrook Mortuary on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84109
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84109
Holbrook Mortuary
