Michael Pirih
1948 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1948
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Alzheimers Association
West Virginia University
Michael Pirih's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. in Houston, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Published by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
601 Boone Ave., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania 15317
Dec
6
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
601 Boone Ave., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania 15317
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
601 Boone Ave., Canonsburg, Pennsylvania 15317
Funeral services provided by:
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
