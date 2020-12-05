Michael Potter's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon in Wauseon, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon website.
Published by Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.