Michael Potter
1960 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1960
DIED
January 1, 2020
Michael Potter's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon in Wauseon, OH .

Published by Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
GUEST BOOK
