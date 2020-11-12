Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Powell
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1947
DIED
October 23, 2020
Michael Powell's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Rockford, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sundberg Funeral Home
215 N. 6th street, Rockford, Illinois 61107
Funeral services provided by:
Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.