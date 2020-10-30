Michael R. Pribbanow died Sunday October 25, 2020. He was born January 13, 1965 at Hill AFB to Harry T. and Tamra Pribbanow. The family moved to the Los Angeles area where Michael attended elementary school and began junior high. The family returned to Roy in 1978 where Michael graduated from Roy High School in 1983. He studied at Weber State University and Ogden ATC becoming a machinist, working for Autoliv and later for Williams International.



In January 1987, Michael married Keeley Butler and they had two children Derek and Tawny. They were later divorced. Michael was an avid outdoorsman making numerous hunting and fishing excursions to Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and within Utah. Michael was featured in Trophy Hunter Magazine and the International Sportsman Expo for a trophy moose he took on one of his many excursions.



He is survived by his mother, Tamra, brothers: Troy and Chris, children Derek (Mandi), Tawny, and three grandchildren: Kellen, Dax, and Maci. Michael was proceeded in death by his Father Harry T. Pribbanow and grandparents.



He left this world too soon, but will live forever in our hearts. We love you. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace.



Graveside services will be held November 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the Ogden City Cemetery. There will not be a luncheon afterwards due to COVID-19.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.