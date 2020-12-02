Menu
Michael Rebstock
1972 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1972
DIED
November 29, 2020
Michael Rebstock's passing at the age of 48 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Funeral Home
