Michael Richey
1960 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1960
DIED
November 2, 2020
Michael Richey's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tillman Riverside Mortuary in Riverside, CA .

Published by Tillman Riverside Mortuary on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
2874 Tenth St. P.O. Box 51628, Riverside, California 92507
Nov
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Green Acres Memorial Park
11715 Cedar Ave,, Bloomington, California 92316
Funeral services provided by:
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
