Michael Dean Ricketts



September 22, 1967 ~ July 23, 2020







Michael Dean Ricketts passed away in his home on July 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 29-month battle with esophageal cancer.



He was born on September 22, 1967 in Ogden, Utah, to Kathleen and Gary Ricketts. He married his first love, Donelle Bitton on June 18, 1988.



Dean was first and foremost a family man. He was an AWESOME Dad and proudly wore the shirt that proved it. He was a devoted husband, son, brother, and uncle. A lover, not a fighter, a mentor, counselor, sports analyst, and grill master. He insisted upon a green, well-edged lawn but didn't mind the weeds thriving in the flower garden. He was a loyal Packers and Angels fan, repeated fantasy football loser, and father figure to so many. The list of people who call him their best friend is long.



His loving presence filled the room and his absence is devastating. Even though he is surely reveling a tiny bit in that statement, he is just as surely surrounding us in his love, trying to comfort. We weren't ready to lose him, and he fought very hard to stay.



Dean is survived by his wife, Donelle, and their three children, Jake, Gunner, and Lexi; his mother, Kathleen (Joe) Gurule; brothers, Gary (JoAnn) Ricketts and Brett Ricketts; and sisters, Christine (Ron) Dale and Kimberly Santoro; and many much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his brother, Shain Ricketts.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Kaysville Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Rd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Services entrusted to Lindquist's.



If you are unable to join us, please tell us how Dean has impacted your life by sharing your story on the Tribute Wall.



The family would like to thank all for the outpouring of love and support. Dean loved the sound of wind chimes. We hope that when you hear the breeze blowing through a wind chime, you will be comforted and reminded of his love.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.