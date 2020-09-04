On September 1, 2020, my husband passed from my arms into his parents' arms after a lengthy illness.



Michael was born to Perfecta and Filiberto Romero on March 20, 1953, and was raised in Morgan and Devils Slide, Utah.



We married in 1989 and built a home in Ogden, and after 16 years, we moved to Roy, Utah.



Mike worked the majority of his life as a welder from shuttle boosters to oil rigs to the new Hoover Dam Visitor Center.



Whenever he had a chance, he worked on old cars to rebuild them with one of his true joys being his 1950 F1 Ford.



He made the decision to retire in 2016 so he could pursue outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, ATVing, and trying his hand at gold panning, and he followed Nascar with a passion. With me by his side, we had many adventures culminating with a wonderful month's long drive across the country to see "what was out there".



After 31 years of marriage I sadly say goodbye. Borrowing from the movie 'Phenomenon', I will "love him for the rest of my life".



Staying behind to remember him are his daughter Ambrosia (Ken), sons; Geno (Kelli), and Wayne. We have four wonderful grandchildren and two great grandchildren who will know him through fond and loving memories.



Mike also leaves behind his siblings Dan (Vicki), Sam (Patty), Phillies, and Trish (Curt) as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles, and his wonderful friends.



His parents, grandson Drey, and nephew Arik are enjoying his presence.



I want to thank those who helped him during his final days. To Craig, Cissy, and the staff at IHC in Murray, thank you. To Dr. Scott Moulton and his crew with CNS hospice, you are angels.



Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 2:00 pm with a Viewing from 1:00-1:45 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary and Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required to attend the viewing.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.