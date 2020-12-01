Menu
Michael Romero
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1942
DIED
November 3, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Ogden City Cemetery
Michael Romero's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden in Ogden, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden website.

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Aaron's Mortuary
496 24th St, Ogden, Utah 84401
Nov
12
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Aaron's Mortuary
496 24th St, Ogden, Utah 84401
Funeral services provided by:
Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
