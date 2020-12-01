Michael Romero's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden in Ogden, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden website.
Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.