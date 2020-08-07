Michael "Mike" Lee Rubin, 69, passed away cozily at home in his sleep, the morning of Jul. 27, 2020, just a few hours before the diagnosis of terminal lung cancer was received by his loving family members.



He graduated from Ogden High School in 1968 and continued his education at the University of Utah as a business major and a member of Beta Theta Pi.



Mike moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1972 and worked his way up in the casino industry to a pit boss at the Stardust. He continued to stay in contact with close friends from all parts of his life.



Mike moved back to Ogden, UT in 1993 and helped run SavOn Sporting Goods with his mother Lillian and his brother Marc. He took over as the active owner of SavOn after his brother Marc's passing in 2003. He later sold the family business to close friends, the Nakaishi family, in 2009.



His work ethic shined through in his insistence in not missing a single day of work for many years until one week before his peaceful passing, during which his caring family members met all his last comforts and wishes.



Mike was a highly respected businessman in the Ogden area and beyond that consistently put family and community relationships before his personal needs and profits. Mike was a true example of unconditional love.



Mike is survived by his son that brought him deep joy Michael Rubin; nephew that he raised as a son Adam Rubin, sister that he was extremely close to and protected until the day he passed, Bobbi (Joe) DeGrado; niece, Jorja (Geoff) Warren; great-nieces, Elianne and Rosalind; and nephews Joey and Danny DeGrado. In addition to direct relatives, Mike's personality brought him much love and admiration by countless extended family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lillian Rubin, and his brother Marc Rubin.



A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Friday, Aug. 7, from 5 - 8 PM, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT.



Masks and social distancing are required.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mike Rubin Memorial Fund at Goldenwest Credit Union to help with expenses.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.