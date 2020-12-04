Michael Ryan's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lafayette Funeral Home website.
Published by Lafayette Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
