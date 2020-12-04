Menu
Michael Ryan
1954 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1954
DIED
November 22, 2020
Michael Ryan's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lafayette Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
LaFayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28304
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cumberland Cemetery
Bingham Drive, Fayetteville 28304
Funeral services provided by:
Lafayette Funeral Home
