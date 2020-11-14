Menu
Michael Schanne
1977 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1977
DIED
June 8, 2020
ABOUT
philadelphia eagles
Michael Schanne's passing at the age of 42 on Monday, June 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. John Neumann
380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania 19010
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
