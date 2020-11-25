Menu
Michael Scinto
1952 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1952
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Michael Scinto's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home website.

Shocked to just find out Mike passed. Nice, smart, creative funny guy who made friends with everyone and entertained.
Todd Shilt
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
My years with Mike on WING Radio were and will be some of my most cherished memories! Rest In Peace my friend, Tommy Collins
Tommy Collins
Coworker
November 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Mike was a long-time radio friend. I spent many hours laughing with Mike and his producer Tod Rifner at WAVI & WHIO Radio. A great talent, talker, friend, and brother in Christ.
Darrel Schick
Friend
November 21, 2020