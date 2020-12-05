Menu
Michael Shay
1959 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1959
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Navy
Michael Shay's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon in Lebanon, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon website.

Published by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, PA 17042
Dec
10
Service
11:30a.m.
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, PA 17042
Dec
10
Burial
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery,
, Annville, Pennsylvania
