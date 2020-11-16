Menu
Michael Silva
1964 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1964
DIED
November 13, 2020
Michael Silva's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River, NY .

service information is available at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home website.

Published by Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25A, Wading River, New York 11792
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
