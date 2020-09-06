Michael Wayne Sparks, our beloved husband, father, brother and PaPa, passed away September 4, 2020. Born October 10, 1955 in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Don (Sparky) and Joyce (Hathcock) Sparks.



Mike lived in the South during his twenties and loved to call New Orleans home. He eventually followed his parents to Utah when the Utah Jazz moved to Salt Lake City. There he met and married his only love Debra Jensen. His love for Heather and Weston was that of a father. Mike adored all animals, especially dogs and horses. His love for his horses and dogs was always evident in the way he talked to them and treated them. We hope he is rejoicing with Sherlock and Watson, his beloved Great Danes. The favorite time of his life was spent in Francis, Utah, where he trained and bred Arabian horses. His horses brought him the greatest amount of joy. Even after we sold the ranch, he would often talk of getting another horse and ride again. He also worked as a guide for Rocky Mountain Trails in Park City, Utah.



Mike was always moving and could never sit still. He was always starting another project or working on a new hobby. He loved working with raw wood making picture frames and a log bed. He found the medium "worm wood" and made beautiful picture frames. He still has a big storage unit full of 150-year-old barnwood, which he harvested himself. He was always looking for a way to make something work better, so he modified at lot of equipment. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it did not, but he sure tried.



He was an adventurer and believed until his death that a family of Sasquatch lived just down the street from us in a gully. When we took our nightly walk with the dogs, he would call to them and try to find them hiding in the pine trees.



Mike is survived by his wife of 26 years, Debra Jensen-Sparks, stepdaughter Heather (Jared) Olson, stepson Weston (Kristin) Kimber, and eight grandchildren, special brother-in-law and best friend Darell Jensen; sister Donna (Brian) Scully, Houston, TX, brother David (Michelle) Sparks, Bristow, VA, his two Puggles Dixie and Dallas and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both parents.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.