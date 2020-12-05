Michael Stewart's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberland Funerals & Cremations in Garland, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberland Funerals & Cremations website.
Published by Chamberland Funerals & Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
