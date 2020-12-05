Menu
Michael Stewart
1953 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1953
DIED
November 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Michael Stewart's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberland Funerals & Cremations in Garland, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberland Funerals & Cremations website.

Published by Chamberland Funerals & Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chamberland Funerals & Cremations
333 West Avenue D, Garland, Texas 75040
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberland Funerals & Cremations
