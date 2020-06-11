Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Michael Lewis Storey, 82, passed away peacefully at his home in North Ogden, June 11, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born March 23, 1938 in Martinez, California, a son of Lewis Alfred Storey and Roberta Nicholas Storey.Mike graduated from Weber High School and went to Utah State University.Mike served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Eastern States from 1958-1960.Mike married his Eternal sweetheart Kathleen Murray on Dec 1, 1961 in the Logan Utah TempleMike had worked in many occupations until 1979 when he became the sexton of the Ben Lomond Cemetery, he also helped create the Evergreen Memorial Park. He retired from the Ben Lomond Cemetery and continued working for Evergreen Memorial Park until the age of 73He was instrumental in running the sports programs for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and North Ogden City.He participated in church and civic theatrical productions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Heritage Theatre in Willard UtahFor 48 years, we went with the easter group to Southern Utah, Mike loved to travel.Mike is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen; children David (Robin) Storey, Douglas (Cheri) Storey, Michelle (Ron) Johnson, Lisa (Shane) Petty; 13 grandchildren Travis, Brittany, Mckenzie, Zach, Jordyn, Liam, Taylor, Amie, McCall, K'Cee, Rachel, Katelynn, Kanyon; 1 great-grandchild Dawson ; his brother Ron Storey and sister Barbara Parkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Roberta and sister Kathy.The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice, Tammy, Miller, and Jodie for the special love and care they gave to Mike.Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.Viewings will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, Friday, June 19th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 20th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.Funeral services may be viewed on Mike's obituary page on Myers website at www.myers-mortuary.com.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.