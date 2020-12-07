Menu
Michael Stroud
1970 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1970
DIED
December 5, 2020
Michael Stroud's passing at the age of 49 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baskerville Funeral Home website.

Published by Baskerville Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes
700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington, Illinois 60481
Dec
9
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes
700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington, Illinois 60481
