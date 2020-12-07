Menu
Michael Theus
1966 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1966
DIED
November 16, 2020
Michael Theus's passing at the age of 54 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Way-Watson Funeral Home in Buena Vista, GA .

Published by Way-Watson Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ellaville United Methodist Church
185 S. Broad Street, Ellaville, Georgia 31806
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ellaville United Methodist Church
185 S. Broad Street, Ellaville, Georgia 31806
Funeral services provided by:
Way-Watson Funeral Home
