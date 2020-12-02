Michael Thieme's passing at the age of 50 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home in Union City, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home website.
Published by Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
