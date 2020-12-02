Menu
Michael Thieme
1970 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1970
DIED
December 1, 2020
Michael Thieme's passing at the age of 50 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home in Union City, PA .

Published by Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
