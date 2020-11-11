Menu
Michael Toner
1966 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1966
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Michael Toner's passing at the age of 53 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals in Belford, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals website.

Published by Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals
153 Church St, Belford, NJ 07718
Funeral services provided by:
Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals
