Michael Totman's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Michael in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Perkins Funeral Home website.
Published by Perkins Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
