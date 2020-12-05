Menu
Michael Totman
1955 - 2020
BORN
November 5, 1955
DIED
November 7, 2020
Michael Totman's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, NY .

Published by Perkins Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W. Main st, Dryden, New York 13053
Nov
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W. Main st, Dryden, New York 13053
Nov
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W. Main st, Dryden, New York 13053
Funeral services provided by:
Perkins Funeral Home
