Michael Waligorski
1949 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1949
DIED
November 21, 2020
Michael Waligorski's passing at the age of 71 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish
160 S. 15th St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15203
Funeral services provided by:
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
