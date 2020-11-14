Menu
Michael Walker
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1944
DIED
November 10, 2020
Michael Walker's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington in Huntington, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington website.

Published by McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home
715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, Indiana 46750
Funeral services provided by:
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington
